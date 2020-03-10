Lawmakers criticize cruise lines over coronavirus refunds

Any stimulus bill passed by Congress in the wake of coronavirus should include relief for would-be cruise ship passengers who have not received refunds for cruises bought before the crisis, a House Ways and Means subcommittee chairman said Tuesday.

“You’ve got people, just working class people who have saved for years to take their family on a cruise and this happens and they’re either out the money or run the risk of exposure,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., chairman of the Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee. “That’s wrong. We need to deal with that. These cruise ship lines cannot hold passengers and their money hostage because of a disease or an outbreak that’s out of everyone’s control.”

While many cruise ship companies have changed or loosened their traditionally strict cancellation policies, many have opted to give credits to passengers for a future cruise rather than cash refunds.

Carnival Cruise Line customers, for example, can postpone any trip scheduled between now and May 31 without penalty and receive a future cruise credit. Norwegian Cruise Line is also waiving cancellation penalties for passengers booked to travel through Sept. 30 who cancel up to 48 hours before departure. They, too, receive a cruise credit for future use. Royal Caribbean has similar policies.

And Princess Cruises, which saw cruises in Japan and California quarantined after outbreaks on their ships, also offers credit for future cruises as well as a $100 credit for those on three- and four- day cruises who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled.