President Donald Trump’s push for some form of payroll tax holiday is stumbling out of the gate as lawmakers and the White House try to cobble together a quick stimulus package to help those adversely affected by the COVID-19 virus.

The president wants to cut the Social Security payroll tax, currently 6.2 percent paid by workers and employers on the first $137,700 in wages, to as low as zero through Dec. 31, according to a senior administration official. The White House is also looking at an option to cut only the employee share of the Social Security tax to 2 percent, so clearly the parameters are still the topic of debate.

But under the Constitution, the House must originate any revenue bill, and Democratic leaders there quickly ended the payroll tax cut conversation Tuesday. “That’s not on the table for us,” said Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said a payroll tax holiday “advantages the richer people, it disadvantages the poorer people, and if you don’t have a job it disadvantages you altogether.”

Eliminating the payroll tax on someone making $137,700 or more in 2020 would save them more than $8,500 if extended for one year; by contrast, an individual earning $50,000 would save only $3,100. And as Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., pointed out, it wouldn’t help restaurant servers or others who earn mostly tips.