Coronavirus stimulus talks ramp up as White House mulls options

The Trump administration is acting independently to ease the economic pain wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, as House Democrats prepare their own bill with initial steps like providing paid sick leave and free medical testing while bipartisan talks take place behind the scenes on a broader package.

“I think it’s important we address the suffering that’s out there,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., said Wednesday of the not-yet-introduced measure Democrats plan to bring to the floor Thursday. “People who can’t get food, people who are out of work, people whose jobs [are affected] just because no one is going to the restaurants, you don’t even need dish washers and waitresses and waiters.”

Talks on Capitol Hill were moving rapidly as the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, citing its spread across 114 countries, with over 118,000 confirmed cases. Major stock market indexes were having another rough day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 1,000 points in the early afternoon.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the IRS would likely extend the April 15 tax filing deadline for individuals and small and mid-size businesses, which he told House appropriators at a hearing "will have the impact of putting over $200 billion back into the economy and that will create a very big stimulus." Added Mnuchin: "We're not looking to do that for rich people and big corporations."