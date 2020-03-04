$8.3 billion coronavirus emergency bill deal reached

House and Senate negotiators have agreed on a nearly $8.3 billion emergency aid package to help contain and treat the novel coronavirus-caused respiratory illness that has resulted in the deaths of nine individuals in the U.S. and thousands worldwide.

The House is expected to vote on the emergency supplemental appropriations bill to respond to the COVID-19 illness outbreak on Wednesday, according to a notice sent to members from Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md.

Negotiators spent the night trading offers and seeking to resolve the biggest sticking point: how to apply government purchasing standards dictating that contracting officers "shall" obtain supplies and services — in this case, products like drug treatments, test kits and eventually vaccines — at "fair and reasonable prices."

"We're very close," according to a House Democratic aide familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. But Republicans argued Democrats were still insisting on pricing language that would stifle incentives to invest in drug research and development.