Doubts remain about timetable for new coronavirus tests

Trump administration scientists told senators Tuesday a replacement for a malfunctioning COVID-19 test will be available by the end of this week, with new supplies for every state public health lab and commercial lab kits that could administer up to one million tests.

But some lawmakers at a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing — such as ranking member Patty Murray, D-Wash. — were skeptical.

“Frankly, I’m hearing from professionals that’s unrealistic,” said Murray, who represents Washington state, the site of a coronavirus cluster at a facility that treats the elderly. Nine Washington residents have died, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The flawed diagnostic test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention delayed the ability of health professionals to accurately detect and contain the virus for nearly the entire month of February.