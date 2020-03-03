Top Democrats said they expect appropriators will reach agreement as early as Tuesday on an emergency supplemental to provide resources to contain and treat the COVID-19 illness, which has so far killed six individuals in the U.S.

That's despite a lingering dispute over provisions intended to ensure the federal government will be able to negotiate reasonable prices for drug treatments, test kits and eventually vaccines to provide to state and local health officials.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told CQ Roll Call he hopes to hold a floor vote on the unreleased COVID-19 aid bill Wednesday. He said that if negotiators can't quickly reach consensus on vaccine affordability, they should put that issue aside for now. Vaccines won't be ready for several months at minimum anyway, pharmaceutical executives told President Donald Trump on Monday.

"We need to get resources quickly and if that cannot be worked out, my thought … would be that we would make resources available and then continue to work on that issue because it's a longer term issue," Hoyer said. "I think they are proceeding and hopefully we will have a bill on the floor tomorrow. What I've told the caucus is I don't expect us to leave here this week without passing a supplemental through the House."