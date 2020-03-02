Coronavirus funding talks held up over drug pricing language

Disagreement over provisions intended to ensure lower prices for vaccines and other medications is holding up agreement on an emergency funding package to fight the novel coronavirus-caused illness that has killed over 3,000 worldwide, sources with knowledge of the talks said.

Democrats and Republicans are at odds over drug affordability provisions, just as they were during debate over a broader pharmaceutical pricing bill that passed the House on Dec. 12. The dispute threatened to delay passage of an emergency aid bill, expected to total between $7 billion and $8 billion, that House leaders were aiming to bring to the floor as early as Wednesday.

Negotiators continued discussions behind the scenes as Washington state officials announced four more deaths, bringing the state's toll to six — all of which occurred at EvergreenHealth, a Kirkland, Wash., hospital.

Health officials say older individuals are the most susceptible, and most of the victims so far have been in their 70s or 80s. Over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., called for a provision in the supplemental that would ensure seniors covered under Medicare could receive COVID-19 vaccines free of charge, similar to flu shots. But some other immunizations are subject to copays under Medicare.

"Vaccines must be affordable and available to all who need them," Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor. He added that "seniors, who need the vaccines most, should not have to worry if they can afford it once it's available."