States counting on reimbursements for coronavirus response

Not all state and local health departments have the Golden State’s resources, though. Adriane Caslotti, chief of government and public affairs with the National Association of County and City Health Officials said even departments without a case have been “activated” to address the virus.

“In far too many localities, that means diverting staff and limited resources from other projects — strategies that are not sustainable and which run the risk of compromising other critical work,” she wrote in an email.

Janet Hamilton, director of science and policy for the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, said states depend on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, funding for regular programs. The additional needs from the coronavirus- caused disease demand additional resources, not just shifted from other accounts. Doing so would negatively affect people’s health, she said.

“The concept of robbing Peter to pay Paul is not something that public health can afford,” she said.

In New Mexico, which hasn’t seen a COVID-19 case yet, state epidemiologist Dr. Michael Landen said he expects the federal government to provide necessary funding as it did during the swine flu, Ebola and Zika public health emergencies.