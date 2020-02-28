Trump administration sees swift action on coronavirus package

“That should rapidly expand in the next several weeks, for the reasons I’ve said, that type of lab-based testing,” Azar said. “What you’re talking about at the doctor’s office would be a bedside type diagnostic, which we have for instance for strep, for flu. We need to get to that, but that is a longer development process.”

Azar said that coming up with such a testing mechanism would be a priority.

"When we get the supplemental through ... I've told the team we will spend whatever amount of money Congress gives us to rapidly speed along the development of the bedside diagnostic, but once we get this fully out to public health labs as well as [private] labs, that's going to give us tremendous, tremendous capacity out there in the United States," he said.

The officials spoke as two new coronavirus cases were identified among the passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That brings the new total among the ship's passengers to 44.

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier said monitoring in six major cities will begin next week. “We are moving rapidly to not only stand up those six sites but to go from those sites to national surveillance,” she said.