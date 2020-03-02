Road ahead: Emergency funding deal for coronavirus expected

Congress is aiming to strike a deal this week on an emergency spending package that could provide between $7 billion and $8 billion in funding to combat the spreading coronavirus. The COVID-19 illness has killed two people in the U.S. so far and with expanded testing capabilities, the number of cases is expected to grow this week.

House and Senate appropriations staff worked through the weekend to put together a measure that would fund the departments of Health and Human Services, State, Homeland Security and Defense and possibly other agencies to fight the disease.

"When we get the supplemental through … I've told the team we will spend whatever amount of money Congress gives us to rapidly speed along the development of the bedside diagnostic, but once we get this fully out to public health labs as well as CLIA labs, that's going to give us tremendous, tremendous capacity out there in the United States," Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said.

Lawmakers are hopeful that the measure could see House floor action before the end of the week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined parameters of the funding deal that House Democrats are pushing for, including guardrails to prevent the Trump administration from using the coronavirus funding for anything other than infectious diseases.