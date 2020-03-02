A virus watch by land, sea and air

A month before the U.S. entered a full-grade panic over the coronavirus, a truck driver on a freight industry message board anonymously posted his fears.

“I am more concerned as to what comes in to the USA via freight transportation than anything else,” the driver wrote.

That driver now seems prescient. While much of the focus has been on airline travel, a hearing involving the Department of Transportation last week made it clear that the department will have to engage multiple travel modes as the virus spreads.

When Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testified Thursday before the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies, she rattled off a list of responses to the virus that were overwhelmingly related to air traffic.

[Trump administration sees swift action on coronavirus package]