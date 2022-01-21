Splitting up budget package carries procedural risks

ANALYSIS — Democrats face procedural obstacles in any attempt to break up their clean energy and social safety net expansion bill and pass it in “chunks” — a path suggested by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

It’s not such an easy task if party leaders want to maintain the special status afforded the measure under budget reconciliation rules, which enable the majority to get around the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to cut off a legislative filibuster.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi nodded to the problems inherent in what Biden suggested at her weekly press conference Thursday. “Remember this, this is a reconciliation bill,” she said, “so when people say, ‘let’s divide it up,’ they don’t understand the process.”

There are a few pathways to breaking up the existing $2.2 trillion package, with an initial tranche moving first followed up by pieces Biden pledged to come back and push for later. All of them pose complications for Democrats and the White House in one form or another, which will make it difficult for the party leadership to get another shot before the November midterms.

Break new ground, part I

The initial fiscal 2022 budget resolution paving the way for the filibuster-proof bill included “instructions” to about a dozen committees in each chamber to agree on provisions totaling no more than $1.75 trillion in deficit spending. The initial plan was for gross spending and tax breaks worth about $3.5 trillion, with half of it paid for.