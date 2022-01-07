Biden budget release likely delayed until March: Sources

The White House appears to be aiming for release of President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget in March, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, a month after the statutory deadline, which is the first Monday in February.

The Office of Management and Budget has remained mum on timing, but congressional staff have been told to expect release sometime in March at the earliest, following Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has invited him to give on March 1.

It’s also possible release of the budget could be further delayed either by an inability to reach a deal on fiscal 2022 appropriations or action on the reconciliation bill under consideration in the Senate.

Holding off on the budget release until a final fiscal 2022 appropriations bill is enacted provides the advantage of being able to build the proposed budget off a final spending agreement for the prior year. It also would allow for more updated comparisons rather than measuring proposed changes for the budget year beginning Oct. 1, 2022, to the final budget enacted during President Donald Trump's administration.

“I get the impression there is no desire to formulate any kind of a budget until” fiscal 2022 appropriations are resolved “so they know what the baseline is,” said G. William Hoagland, a former top GOP Senate aide.