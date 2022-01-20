Judge rejects effort to stop Jan. 6 panel from using bank records

A federal judge in Washington rejected a request Thursday to stop a House committee from using bank records it obtained through a subpoena as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, wanted the court to require the committee and its members to return or destroy some of his financial records from J.P. Morgan Chase.

Budowich’s lawyers argued the committee and bank refused to extend a production deadline and ultimately turned over records at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the federal holiday meant he was not able to challenge it in court before Congress got them.

But U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, at the end of a brief telephone hearing, ruled that the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution means he has no authority to tell Congress to destroy documents already in its possession, or what to do with them.

“There is no case I’ve found, I don’t think there can be one, that says that Congress must give back documents that it has received, no matter how Congress has received them,” Boasberg said.