Supreme Court allows release of Trump’s Jan. 6 documents to Congress

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to stop some White House records from being transmitted to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In a short, unsigned order, the Supreme Court essentially backed a lower court ruling that concluded Trump had “provided no basis” for the courts to override President Joe Biden’s judgment that executive privilege should not be asserted on those documents.

The justices emphasized that they left unresolved for now the questions of whether and when a former president, and not just the current president, can keep records from Congress by asserting executive privilege over White House records from their time in office.

While those questions “are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns,” the Supreme Court wrote that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit concluded the records should be turned over to Congress even if Trump were still the president.

“Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision,” the Supreme Court wrote.