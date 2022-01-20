Ivanka Trump asked to interview in Capitol riot inquiry

The House panel investigating the Capitol riot is asking Ivanka Trump to voluntarily appear for an interview in February.

Ivanka, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, served as an adviser in the White House and spoke to her father during crucial moments on Jan. 6, according to accounts compiled by the committee. Trump made many attempts to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop the electoral vote count, and Ivanka witnessed at least one side of Trump’s call with Pence the morning of Jan. 6.

Keith Kellogg, a national security adviser who was also present for the call in which Trump questioned Pence’s willingness to stop the count, testified to the committee that at the conclusion of the call, Ivanka told Kellogg “Mike Pence is a good man.”

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in his letter extending the invitation to Ivanka, says the committee wants to discuss with her any other conversations she witnessed concerning Trump’s plan to prevent the counting of electoral votes. The panel is interested in learning if Ivanka knew of any legal conclusions from the White House counsel’s office that found Trump’s asking Pence to disregard or disrupt certification of electoral votes would violate the Constitution, and if those conclusions were shared with Trump.

In the days before the riot, according to the committee, a member of the Republican House Freedom Caucus with knowledge of Trump’s plans for Jan. 6, sent a message to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that said: “If POTUS [meaning President Trump] allows this to occur… we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic.”