‘Fix Congress’ panel enters final year with ‘dry topics,’ vows not to rest

The House Clerk’s office is tired of playing legislative telephone.

Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who oversees many record-keeping-related tasks in the House, said her staff is working toward a simpler future. Right now, Congress has four different formats for writing and viewing legislation, which must be translated or reformatted several times during the lawmaking process. The goal is to get to one.

“A critical but often dry topic to discuss is standard-setting,” she said Thursday during a House Modernization Committee hearing. “However, it is a delight to know that a small dedicated group of staff from my office, the Senate Secretary’s office, GPO and the Library of Congress and others are doing just that.”

Johnson said such work lays an important foundation for modernizing the lawmaking process, touting a past example — setting up a digital “eHopper” system where lawmakers can submit bills, instead of a simple wooden box.

The “Fix Congress” committee entered its final stretch by hearing progress reports from some of the House agencies charged with implementing its recommendations to improve the legislative branch.