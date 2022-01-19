Added Montana district could help GOP in battle for majority

ANALYSIS — It’s been 40 years since Montana had to worry about congressional redistricting. The Treasure State was allocated a second seat in the most recent round of reapportionment — the last time that happened was after the 1980 census — and had to go through the process of bifurcating the state.

Even though a Democratic presidential nominee hasn’t won Montana since Bill Clinton in 1992, the party had high hopes of securing one of the two new seats. However, a combination of the final partisanship of the districts and the broader political environment gives Republicans an opportunity to squeeze an extra seat out of Montana in their effort to gain five seats nationwide and secure the House majority.

By gaining a second district, Montana is making history as the first state in history to bounce back to multiple House members after previously being reduced to one at-large district (which happened after the 1990 census), Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections reported. So an independent commission, with help from a tie-breaking chairperson, drew a single line and divided the state once again.

1st District (Open; new)

Democrats haven’t had a House representative from Montana since Rep. Pat Williams retired in 1997. In theory, this western district was supposed to break the streak. But while the newly drawn seat includes Bozeman, its absence of Helena (the state capital) and Great Falls, plus the political environment, could put this seat out of reach for Democrats in 2022.

President Donald Trump would have won the seat by 7 points in 2020, while Republican Sen. Steve Daines would have carried it by just 1.2 points over Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in the Senate race and Republican Matt Rosendale, who represents the current at-large seat, would have won it by 5 points. But considering that Democratic candidates underperformed by 12 points in last year’s New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races, the partisanship of this district looks challenging for them this cycle.