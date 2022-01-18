House, Senate eateries won’t enforce DC vaccination mandate

Lawmakers griping about needing to travel to the suburbs for food to avoid Washington’s new vaccination requirement won’t have to go far to get grub without proof of a jab.

Eateries on both the Senate and House sides of the Capitol complex are continuing to serve masked and unmasked diners alike without proof of vaccination.

Just steps from the Capitol, proof of vaccination is required in addition to masks at many food establishments after a requirement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, went into effect over the weekend. The order effects visitors to eateries, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, recreation facilities like gyms, and other types of facilities.

But Congress, which is not legally required to adhere to requirements set by its host city, can make its own rules. And there’s no indication the Capitol will require proof of vaccinaton for those who work on the Hill to get a bite to eat or use a congressional gym.

“It's very concerning to me, indeed it could be dangerous,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat. “We're trying to prevent the spread and to move this virus finally out of certainly the district and … indeed the country.”