Congress is back, testing lines are long, but omicron feels all too familiar

The Dunkin’ in the basement of the Longworth House Office Building is a happening spot, a place where congressional staffers sit down for power meetings, not-so-powerful meetings and swigs of early morning caffeine. Hardly anyone was sitting on Monday, though.

That’s because the chairs were gone.

Tables stood by themselves, looking bare, as people straggled past. House officials removed the chairs to discourage lingering, one of several changes at the Capitol aimed at slowing the rise of coronavirus during the omicron surge.

“Seating in the dining areas across the House campus has been limited in accordance with guidance from the Office of Attending Physician to reduce congregation in high-traffic areas,” said David O’Boyle, spokesman for the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer. “As guidance changes, we will update and adjust seating in the House dining areas accordingly.”

The changes come as House members officially return to Washington for their first week of legislating in 2022, and as workers at the Capitol wonder how much this new year will resemble the last — marked by bitter skirmishes over pandemic safety that felt even more high-stakes because they were unfolding in the seat of American government.