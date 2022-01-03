Congress’ doctor said his office is expanding Capitol testing and called for wearing more robust masks as “dozens” of daily samples from the Capitol testing site are coming back positive for COVID-19.

The Office of the Attending Physician announced the Capitol COVID-19 testing center’s seven-day positivity “rate went from less than 1 percent to greater than 13 percent.” Positive tests at the Capitol reflect what is happening in the Washington area, as the city in the last week has posted its highest infection rates of the pandemic.

In internal Dear Colleague letters to the Capitol community Monday, Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan said House and Senate offices should adopt “maximal telework” to reduce in-person contact, and that blue surgical masks, cloth face masks and gaiter masks “must be replaced by the more protective KN95 or N95 masks.” He also said the Capitol Visitor Center test center’s space and personnel are in the process of being expanded.

Testing on a limited number of samples found that the omicron variant of COVID-19 represented about 61 percent of cases and delta variant made up 38 percent of positive cases. The OAP memo said 65 percent of the people who tested positive were displaying symptoms.

The weekly case rate per 100,000 people in Washington was 1,904.9 on Monday, according to the DC Health website. Last month that number was 70.