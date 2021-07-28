Mask mandates return to the Capitol, White House

Mask mandates are returning to the House and the White House, while the Senate is being strongly encouraged to use high-quality face coverings as well to help slow down the delta variant of COVID-19.

Attending Physician Brian Monahan’s messages to the House and Senate made the same substantive point, that the new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding indoor mask use by fully vaccinated individuals in areas where the virus is spreading has led him to recommend that Congress follow suit.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space and other individuals are present,” Monahan wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The message to the House goes further, reinstating requirements for wearing face masks in the hall of the House, the House office buildings and committee meetings when in the presence of other people.

On Wednesday morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that masks are again required in the hall of the House, but that members are permitted to temporarily remove them when recognized by the chair to speak. She also reminded members that the House sergeant-at-arms is authorized and directed to impose fines for violations of this policy.