Ohio Supreme Court tosses GOP-leaning congressional map

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the state’s new congressional map in a ruling Friday over allegations it unfairly favored Republicans, the first time a court has tossed a state’s redrawn district lines in the current redistricting cycle.

The 4-3 decision found that the map passed last year by Ohio’s Republican-controlled legislature violated a 2018 constitutional amendment on redistricting. Language barring any plan “that unduly favors or disfavors a political party” means the legislature has to redraw the maps in advance of a March 4 candidate filing deadline, the court ruled.

“Despite the adoption of [the amendment], the evidence in these cases makes clear beyond all doubt that the General Assembly did not heed the clarion call sent by Ohio voters to stop political gerrymandering,” the majority opinion read.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a moderate Republican, joined the court’s three Democrats in the majority. The three dissenting Republicans included Justice Pat DeWine, the son of Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed the map into law and was named a plaintiff in the case.

The court gave the state legislature 30 days to pass a new map.