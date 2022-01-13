Capitol Police officer dies of complications from COVID-19

Devondrez Mitchell, a Capitol Police officer who served for nearly 20 years, died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.

Mitchell “had been out since he was diagnosed with a serious illness last fall,” department spokesperson Tim Barber said, adding there have been no other coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The death of Mitchell, 51, comes as the department has been struggling to maintain staffing levels. Officers are working substantial overtime as the virus blazes through the Capitol complex.

Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote to members of the Capitol community on Jan. 3, saying cases across the country have “exploded” mainly because of the highly contagious omicron variant and the residual Delta variant. Monahan said the testing center’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from less than 1 percent to over 13 percent.

Chief J. Thomas Manger has said COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the force and told the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee on Tuesday that there are “well over 100 and almost maybe even 200 officers” who are out due to the disease.