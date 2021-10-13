Capitol Police Chief: Specialized agents must get COVID-19 vaccine or be reassigned

All of the Capitol Police’s specialized Dignitary Protection Division agents — those who protect members of congressional leadership — must get the COVID-19 vaccine or they will be reassigned, according to an internal department memo obtained by CQ Roll Call.

“DPD Agents who refuse to be vaccinated will be reassigned to another organizational element within the Department,” Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a directive sent Tuesday to all Dignitary Protection Division agents. The mandate extends to officers temporarily detailed to the division as well.

Those agents are some of the most visible in the department and are frequently in close proximity with members. They provide protection for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick J. Leahy, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s minority leader, among others. Agents can also be assigned to members who have a high number of threats against them.

In 2017, Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner were part of then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s security detail and defended him and other lawmakers when a gunman opened fire on a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. They both have been honored for their work.

Those in the Dignitary Protection Division are not part of the approximately 1,000 member Capitol Police union. Other officers are not required to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The department has around 1,800 sworn officers and nearly 2,300 employees in total.