New lines, new ratings in New Mexico

ANALYSIS — While Republicans get to draw new congressional lines in some of the biggest states, including Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, Democrats are trying to chip away at that edge in smaller states where they’re the cartographers.

New Mexico is one of just seven states where Democrats are in control of the redistricting process. But in their effort to gain another seat and sweep the state’s congressional delegation, Democrats may have endangered their own incumbents.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats nationwide to recapture the House majority, and the GOP benefits from the national political environment and President Joe Biden’s slumping job approval ratings. So Democrats need to squeeze out any seats, wherever they can.

1st District (Melanie Stansbury, D)

In the 2000s, Republicans called on Heather A. Wilson, cycle after cycle, to lock down the competitive 1st District. But over the last decade, the Albuquerque-based seat has shifted Democratic, becoming a steppingstone for current Sen. Martin Heinrich, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

This redistricting cycle, Democrats chose to take Democratic voters in western Bernalillo County and place them in the 2nd District in order to make that seat more competitive. That makes life more difficult for 1st District Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury, who will run for reelection in a seat Joe Biden would have carried by 14 points instead of her current seat that he won by 23 points. That’s still probably out of reach for Republicans, even in a GOP wave, but the congresswoman can’t take her race for granted. Initial rating: Solid Democratic.