Sen. Patrick J. Leahy’s slim new Leica camera was in the shop Thursday, but that didn’t keep him from taking photos. He pulled out his trusty, and slightly bulkier, Nikon to make sure he got his shot.

“This old Nikon is what I call ‘my briefcase camera’ — I always have it in there. If you look at it close, it’s banged up, and everything else. It’s my backup,” the Vermont Democrat said. “But I wanted to make sure I got the pictures, because it’s pretty historic.”

Leahy was talking about the speech President Joe Biden delivered Thursday morning from the Capitol, marking the one-year anniversary of the day that a pro-Trump mob forced its way into the building. Biden spoke in a mostly empty Statuary Hall on a shiny black stage behind a podium with the Presidential Seal.

“That’s the only time we’ve ever seen a Presidential Seal over there,” said Leahy, who’s been practicing his hobby around the Capitol for decades. “It hasn’t been there in my lifetime.”

Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, gave a forceful speech blaming Donald Trump’s “web of lies about the 2020 election” that caused the rage of his supporters to boil over, but he referred to Trump only as the “former president.”