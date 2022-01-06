Biden never used Donald Trump’s name in Jan. 6 speech — data show he rarely does

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden forcefully pinned responsibility Thursday for the Capitol riot on his predecessor — but he never said Donald Trump’s name. In fact, the 46th chief executive rarely does, a stark break from the man he ousted from power.

During a morning speech in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, Biden uttered the phrase “former president” in reference to Trump 17 times. He went directly at Trump’s ongoing claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” by Democrats with this line: “He’s not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president.”

Biden has spent much of his first year in office focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, often pleading with the unvaccinated to get their jabs in the tone of asking for a favor. At other times, he has delivered rather staid messages on repeat about the contents of a bipartisan infrastructure law or ticked off statistics about COVID-19 tests, vaccines or easing a supply chain backup.

On Thursday, while he never used Trump’s name, the sitting president flashed the “Scranton Joe” aspect of his public persona, raising his voice to emphasize claims that Trump and his backers represented the “gravest of threats” to the Constitution on that day. Biden repeatedly pointed into a television camera as if pointing at Trump himself as he delivered what he called “the God’s truth about Jan. 6, 2021.”

“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said, standing in a room where Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers battled with the mob one year prior.