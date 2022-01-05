The trauma suffered by thousands of employees on Capitol Hill is reflected in a record number seeking mental health services in the year after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The House Office of Employee Assistance, or OEA, had more than 12,200 individual interactions in 2021, more than any prior year. That included 5,600 counseling sessions and more than 1,491 individual and group onsite interactions with Capitol Police personnel.

David O’Boyle, communications director for the House Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, said the OEA averaged seven contacts per client case in 2021. The office’s services are also available to the family of members and staff, although in 2021, as in previous years, they made up a small percentage of visitors.

Members, legislative staffers, police officers, maintenance workers and others at the Capitol could reach out to the OEA for counseling after their workplace turned into a war zone.

“We want the government to start leading on this stuff, not being stuck in the Stone Age,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, who chairs the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, which draws up funding each year for both the OEA and the Capitol Police. He said managers should take the time to make use of mental health resources and encourage their staff to do the same.