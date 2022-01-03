Schumer: Senate to take up filibuster changes by MLK Day if voting rights bill is blocked

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to push ahead with debate and consideration of changing the Senate’s filibuster rules by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, if voting rights legislation continues to be blocked.

“We must ask ourselves: if the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the State level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter. “We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before.”

Schumer said that the Senate Democratic caucus planned to use this week’s anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to help further the case for advancing new voting rights legislation, citing the “big lie” espoused by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that he somehow won the 2020 election.

“Specifically, as we honor the brave Capitol police officers who defended us from those motivated by the Big Lie who tried to undo a fair and free election, Senate Democrats will continue to make the case for passing voting rights legislation to counter the Republican voter suppression and election nullification laws with the same anti-democratic motives born out of the Big Lie,” Schumer wrote.

A Senate substitute version of a House-passed bill to restore parts of the Voting Rights Act that were struck down in a 2013 Supreme Court decision was crafted in part by Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W. Va., and the entire caucus also backs a narrower election and campaign finance law rewrite than what passed the House.