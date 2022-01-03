FDA lowers eligibility age for Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to 12

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose for children ages 12 through 15 years old.

The agency also took action to accelerate eligibility for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose to people older than 12, changing the wait time after a second shot from six months to five months. Eligibility for booster shots now stands at five months for people who received Pfizer-BioNTech for their first shots, six months after two Moderna shots, and two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot. But FDA could soon take similar action on Moderna, according to agency officials.

FDA also allows for a third primary series in younger children who are immunocompromised. Kids ages 5 through 11 years old with weakened immune systems can receive a third dose.

Children under 11 who are not immunocompromised are not yet authorized for a third dose. The FDA said those children do not require a third dose for optimal protection, but it would continue to review the data.

The moves come as an omicron surge driven by holiday celebrations and travel have driven case numbers to record highs, and children return to schools after the winter break, with some districts opting to return to online learning.