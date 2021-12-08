Omicron partially evades protection from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The omicron variant can partially evade the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but people who receive a booster may still be well protected, the companies said Wednesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced its two-dose vaccine saw a 25-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, but a third booster dose would likely make up the difference.

Three doses may provide a similar level of antibodies against omicron as two doses provided against the original Wuhan strain, the companies hypothesize. The data was collected one month after the booster was administered, likely at a high point of protection.

“We have a dramatic reduction in neutralization titers against the omicron variant,” said BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin in a press conference Wednesday morning. “This data would predict that individuals who have two doses will not have significant prevention from infection.”

The data suggests the vaccine should be a three-dose regimen, Şahin said.