Biden to mobilize military to hospitals for omicron winter surge

President Joe Biden plans to send medically trained military personnel to hospitals this winter as they prepare for the possibility that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could drive one of the darkest chapters of the pandemic yet.

Biden is expected to announce in a speech Tuesday afternoon the deployment and other steps to shore up hospitals threatened with a surge in cases driven by the omicron variant.

[Burnout among pharmacists slows COVID-19 booster shots]

The federal government will also purchase half a billion rapid tests to be available beginning in January and will once again tap the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stand up vaccination clinics, as Biden faces a race against the omicron variant spreading like wildfire across the United States and a growing death toll that has already outpaced the pandemic’s first year.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data suggest omicron grew from about 1 percent of cases in early December to 73 percent of cases in the U.S. two weeks later. The variant makes up over 90 percent of cases in several regions across the country. That’s a faster rate than even some virologists and epidemiologists predicted.