Burnout among pharmacists slows COVID-19 booster shots

Facing a shortage of pharmacists, drugstores nationwide are urging people to make appointments for COVID-19 shots rather than walking up — even as the Biden administration promotes vaccination as the key to ending the pandemic and relies on pharmacies as the main supplier.

Between flu season and the rush for COVID-19 vaccines, both neighborhood and chain pharmacies in some places are experiencing a crush of demand. A tight labor market could pose an extra obstacle to vaccination as infections tick up.

Husein Ghrouf, a 31-year-old pharmacist, said he was working more than 80 hours per week at his CVS store in New York City before he quit in October because of burnout.

“Right now, all the pharmacies are rejecting people that are walking in for the booster and telling them to make an appointment. Before, it was never really like that,” Ghrouf said. “But right now it is, because we don’t have the extra help. ... What they’re doing is just putting that workload on regular staff.”

The demands are so great that Ghrouf pushed a regional executive visiting his store to give pharmacists lunch and bathroom breaks.