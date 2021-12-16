Child credit backers look to workarounds if budget bill stalls

Top Democrats are trying to tamp down concerns about disrupting the finances of millions of American families with children if expanded child tax credits don't get extended before early next year.

The child tax credit expansion is one of the key selling points in Democrats' $2.2 trillion budget reconciliation package, which is in danger of getting put on ice until January at the earliest due to lingering disagreements and procedural obstacles.

Eligible families have been receiving monthly payments worth up to $300 per child since July, but without an extension, the next round of payments won't go out as scheduled on Jan. 15.

“We want to do everything humanly possible to keep the child tax credit on track,” Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday. He said he was working on a potential legislative fix before senators leave Washington for the year to make sure the next payments are made.

Another option is passing stand-alone legislation to break out the child tax credit extension from the larger budget package. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., threw cold water on that idea in comments to reporters, arguing that not only would it have trouble passing the Senate but Democrats could lose leverage to pass their broader budget bill, which has been billed the biggest investment in clean energy and social safety net programs in decades.