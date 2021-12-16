CDC advisers push mRNA vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shot

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine take a back seat to Moderna and Pfizer shots, when possible, due to risks of adverse side effects.

Serious clotting events, specifically thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, or TTS, are a rare but serious side effect of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said the risks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not necessarily outweigh its benefits, but when given an option, the benefit-risk balance leans toward mRNA vaccines across all age groups and sexes.

The 15-0 vote is just the latest in a series of setbacks for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was authorized for adults 18 and older on Feb. 27. In April, the Food and Drug Administration paused the use of the one-shot vaccine across all age groups after initial reports of blood clots following vaccination. Public health experts and the FDA and CDC later determined the vaccine was safe to bring back to market, as long as physicians knew what rare side effects to watch for. On Dec. 14, the FDA updated the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 emergency authorization fact sheet to warn of the rare side effects.

If the CDC accepts the committee's latest preferential recommendation, it could create an unequal distribution of adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some advisers warned. The one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is often given to vulnerable populations, such as people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated individuals.