Where have you gone, Richard Nixon?

When modern-day Visigoths sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, I recalled a story that former Virginia Republican Sen. John Warner told me about Richard Nixon’s concession in 1960.

Warner’s story came to mind again this week with the release of chilling Jan. 6 text messages sent to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, as the mobs were roaming the Capitol searching for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.

Warner, who died at age 94 in May, was an advance man to Nixon during his 1960 race against John F. Kennedy. And when he told me this tale over lunch in 2018, I realized that I was hearing from the last living participant in these events.

With the 1960 election still unsettled in the middle of the night, Nixon had told supporters in Los Angeles, “If the present trend continues, Sen. Kennedy will be the next president of the United States.” It was neither a concession nor a roar of defiance.

The next morning, as Warner recalled, Nixon had become increasingly troubled listening to radio reports that world capitals were unsettled over the mystery surrounding the identity of the next president. With the Cold War raging, Nixon decided to formally end the uncertainty by conceding.