Warner’s death reminds Washington what it’s missing

John W. Warner, a towering senator for three decades, was a man of principle and patriotism, of charm and wit — qualities that have been wanting in American public life since his retirement in 2009.

The Virginia Republican once told this reporter that, at the end of life, the only thing left is one’s integrity.

By all accounts, Warner’s integrity was firmly intact when he died Monday of a heart ailment at the age of 94.

“Not having John Warner to go to for advice leaves a big hole in my life,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a statement Wednesday.

Warner left a big hole in Washington when he retired, and it has yet to be filled.