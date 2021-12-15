Redistricting is drying up competitive congressional races

Short-term advancements in data science combined with long-term shifts in how Americans vote are making swing districts increasingly rare.

State legislatures and political commissions control the redistricting process for the majority of the country. So far, 20 states have finished redrawing their congressional maps, which have produced only a handful of competitive House seats.

“It is almost a survival strategy for political parties within the states,” said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. “Competitive districts might be in someone’s interest — it might be in the interest of the public, it might be in the interest of our democracy, it might be in the interest of moderate policies moving forward — but it’s not in the interests of the specific state political parties.”

Political parties burned by recent wave elections — like Republicans in 2018 when Democrats took control of the House — may have gotten skittish about drawing risky seats. Kollman said a House map with many competitive seats would mean a party could win a few from the other side, or totally wipe out.

Months away from the first primary elections, it appears more House races will unfold in districts where one party holds a significant advantage. Although many campaigns to establish independent commissions have emphasized the need to create more competitive elections, it’s not always that easy.