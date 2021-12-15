What to read (and gift) now: Capitol Hill insiders share their picks for 2021

“The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer” by Christopher Clarey. “I read this book as I watched Novak Djokovic pursue the grand slam this summer and it made me even more impressed with the stress and scrutiny under which elite global athletes constantly perform.”

Paul Thornell, principal at Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas

“The Underground Railroad Records” by William Still. “Still was a conductor on the Underground Railroad and helped as many as 800 people escape slavery. This collection of letters and other primary documents tells the story of many of those and has a compelling arc,” said Thornell. “It’s tone is both emotional as well as tactical in terms of the people executing the tasks to gain their (or others’) freedom. My great-great-grandfather George B. Vashon was an abolitionist and one of the leading players in the Pittsburgh anti-slavery movement, collaborating with William Still as a conductor on the Underground Railroad.”

Lauren Fine, communications director for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

“Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” by Dave Quinn. “I’ve been a Real Housewives fan since my early high school days, so perhaps it’s not surprising that I went on to work in the one place that has more real-life drama than a Bravo show: The United States Capitol,” said Fine, who occasionally sprinkles reality TV references among the Republican whip’s “Lay of the Land” emails. “For those like me, who have been watching these women for nearly 15 years, it’s a great behind the scenes look into how the franchise operates and into legendary Housewives moments from table flipping to puppygate to Scary Island. If you’re looking for an escape from the world of reconciliations and CRs and debt ceilings, I would highly recommend this entertaining read.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee

​​“American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears” by Farah Stockman. “‘American Made’ is a compelling account of how bad trade policy has torn apart families and communities,” said Brown, who frequently waxes eloquent about “the dignity of work” on the Senate floor. “Farah Stockman shows us in vivid detail what too often gets papered over — the devastating impact of corporate greed and years of bad policy decisions from the workers’ point of view. You can trace a direct line from NAFTA, through permanent normal trade relations with China, through decades of corporate tax breaks, to the experiences of workers in towns in Indiana and Ohio and all over the country. It’s a call to action to put workers at the center of trade policy — one I’m encouraged that under President Biden, we are finally starting to heed.”

Howard Mortman, communications director at C-SPAN

“When Rabbis Bless Congress: The Great American Story of Jewish Prayers on Capitol Hill” by Howard Mortman. “It’s a first-ever historical examination of the enduring congressional tradition of opening each legislative with a prayer — focusing on the hundreds of rabbis who have been guest chaplain in the House and Senate,” said Mortman, who had the commendable chutzpah to recommend his own book. “Perfect for lovers of congressional history, American political history, and people interested in how faith and religion intersect with governing and politics. Over 630 times a rabbi has opened a session of Congress in prayer. This is their never-before told story: Who they are and what they said.”