Take Five: David Valadao

And it’s a tough, tough industry. When I first got involved in politics, there were probably around 1,500 to 1,800 dairies in California, and now we’re down to about 1,100. Every day I talk to folks at home, there’s always another guy selling his business or getting out, or being forced out. I know of a neighbor right now who just put his place up for sale, and a couple more talking about it, within literally a five-mile radius of my house.

Q: It seems to me that you’ve caught less flak for voting to impeach Trump than some of the other nine Republicans who also did. Why do you think that is?

A: I don’t know. Trump obviously plays a role in my district. Every single Democratic hit piece was a picture of me with him, trying to tie us together. When Trump came to the district in February 2020, I stood on stage with him, that famous picture of me shaking his hand. But I also talked to a lot of the press there, and they asked me, “Do you really want to be up there with him?” And I said, “I’d be standing here with Bernie Sanders if he were doing something good for our community.” My focus has always been on what’s best for the district and not so much personal attacks, and I think maybe that’s why I stayed a little bit out of the frame with that.

Q: Here in D.C., you’re probably best known for your financial issues and your impeachment vote. What’s something else you want people to know about you?

A: Impeachment comes up a lot, but the dairy one rarely ever comes up. I think it actually made me more relatable to the majority of the folks in the district — someone experiencing problems just like they are. It’s life, it sadly is, and I know I’m not the last one to go through this.