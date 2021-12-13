Contenders vie for top Ways and Means GOP slot after Nunes exit

California Rep. Devin Nunes’ decision to leave Congress has shaken up the race to take over the top Republican spot on the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

Given Democratic retirements, redistricting and the historical headwinds facing a president’s party during midterms, many prognosticators believe Republicans are well positioned to assume the House majority in 2022.

That means the victor in the Ways and Means succession battle could hold considerable sway over economic policy, as the panel’s expansive jurisdiction covers taxes, health care, trade, Social Security and more. And Nunes’s surprise move is putting new momentum behind campaigns by Florida’s Vern Buchanan and Nebraska’s Adrian Smith to succeed retiring Texas Rep. Kevin Brady as the top Ways and Means Republican.

Buchanan, a business owner who’s proud of his ability to work across the aisle, and Smith, known as a hard worker who maintains a low profile, are seen as leading options who would reflect their party’s priorities. They’re both nearing 15 years in the House, a dozen of them on Ways and Means.

Buchanan is technically one rung higher than Smith under the chamber’s seniority system due to the Floridian’s last name coming earlier in the alphabet. Seniority isn’t what it used to be when it comes to winning coveted committee slots, however, as party loyalty, fundraising and personal relationships matter most.