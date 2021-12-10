Jan. 6 rally organizers issued subpoenas

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to six individuals involved in planning rallies that preceded the violent insurrection.

The subpoenas announced on Friday demand records and testimony from people who had a role in organizing the rallies in Washington on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, which includes those who worked directly with President Donald Trump to plan the rally on the Ellipse immediately before his supporters stormed the Capitol. All are required to produce documents by Dec. 23.

Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr. and Max Miller met with Trump in his private dining room on Jan. 4 to talk about the upcoming rally at the Ellipse to support his false claims that the presidential election was stolen and about the people Trump wanted to speak at the gathering, the committee said. Also present at the meeting was Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official who was issued a subpoena in September. Miller, now a House candidate in Ohio, and Peede are required to testify on Jan. 6 and 7, respectively.

Brian Jack, who was Trump’s director of political affairs, reached out to members of Congress on Trump’s behalf, asking them to speak at the rally on the Ellipse, according to the Jan. 6 panel. One of those lawmakers, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., spoke at the rally and later told the press he wore body armor during his speech because he was warned of potential risks, the select committee said in its letter to Jack. He is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Jan. 10.

Bryan Lewis obtained a rally permit near the Capitol on Jan. 6 to “urge Congress to nullify electoral votes from states that made illegal changes to voting rules during their elections,” the panel said. His deposition is slated for Jan. 4.