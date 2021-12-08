Biden goes from a contrast to Trump to a contrast to competency

After the election, Biden said, “The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control. It’s a decision. It’s a choice we make.” For the country’s sake, let’s hope both Biden and Pelosi make the right one.

That was the closing paragraph of my last column of 2020. This is my last column for 2021, and so maybe a little reflection is in order on what has been a difficult year for the country and a disastrous one for President Joe Biden and his party.

Looking back, there is little doubt that the Biden team and congressional Democratic leaders made the wrong choice at almost every point in this new presidency, starting on Day One by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline to placate Democrats’ strident progressive wing.

In July, Biden, who called defeating the coronavirus job one, declared victory over COVID-19 only to see the delta variant emerge and the number of deaths on his watch surpass the numbers under Donald Trump, with another variant now in the headlines. His vaccine mandates and masking policies have only divided the country further and worse.

His team, apparently, gave little or no thought to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and its ramifications on economic growth and consumer concerns.