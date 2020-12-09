Pelosi’s dilemma: Fuel the fires or practice what Biden preaches?

America today finds itself in that strange and unsettling twilight between a presidential election and the inauguration, made even more distressing this year by a pandemic and an economic shutdown. People are more than ready to give political peace a chance.

In the month since the election, Joe Biden has offered up the expected call for unity, promising to “restore the nation’s soul” and claiming a “mandate for action on COVID, the economy, on climate change and systemic racism.”



“This is the time to heal in America,” he told the country after the election. “And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi didn’t get the memo. The speaker labors under her party’s misconception that Biden’s likely narrow victory is somehow an endorsement of a progressive platform that includes the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All.” It isn’t.

In a news conference after the election, Pelosi wrongly claimed Biden had a “strong mandate to lead.” The ideological disarray in her own caucus belies her own argument.

More astonishing was her assertion that Biden will have a “strong Democratic House with him and many Democrats in the Senate,” adding, “We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war.”