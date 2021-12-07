Senate confirms border chief amid record migrant encounters

The Senate on Tuesday evening confirmed Chris Magnus to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security law enforcement agency dealing with a record number of migrant crossings at the southern border.

The 50-47 vote for the Tucson, Ariz., police chief makes him the first Senate-confirmed commissioner of CBP since 2019.

Magnus was nominated for the role by President Joe Biden in April. However, his nomination was held up for months by Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., over concerns about the force CBP agents used to quell civil rights demonstrations in Portland last year. The committee advanced Magnus’ nomination last month.

At his confirmation hearing in October, Magnus promised to balance humane treatment of asylum seekers and border security, an effort that has proved difficult for the Biden administration. Fiscal 2021 was the busiest year at the border since the U.S. began recording crossings, with border agents logging more than 1.73 million encounters with migrants at the southwest border.

“There is no question that we have to meet the challenge of asylum obligations as a nation, and also the security of our borders,” Magnus said, replying to a question at the hearing from Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., on how to balance the agency’s mission to enforce U.S. immigration laws “with the enforcement of our values.”