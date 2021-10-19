Border agency nominee pressed on immigration policies

Immigration enforcement took center stage Tuesday at a Senate Finance Committee hearing where senators from both sides of the aisle grilled President Joe Biden’s pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the administration’s border policies.

The confirmation hearing for Tucson, Ariz., Police Chief Chris Magnus comes after a monthslong delay, after committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., held up the nomination over concerns about the use of force by CBP agents to quell civil rights demonstrations in Portland last year.

While the Finance Committee does not have authority over immigration matters, the committee does handle issues related to ports of entry, trade deals and tariffs, which fall under the purview of the CBP commissioner.

“Immigration is not explicitly in the Finance Committee’s jurisdiction. It is sure, however, to come up today from members,” Wyden said in his opening remarks. He lamented that, too often, “trade enforcement has been a secondary issue.”

Yet, Wyden opened his own questioning with an immigration inquiry, asking Magnus how he would ensure, if confirmed, that Border Patrol agents understand immigration and refugee laws and act “humanely” when enforcing them.