A warm and spicy scent has returned to the halls of Congress, after a last-minute dash to fit it through the doors.

When the fifth annual gingerbread replica of the Capitol debuted Monday, it was the end of a long journey for architect Fred Johnson. Last year, he livestreamed the replica from his basement during the height of the pandemic, complete with masked gingerbread people. This year, he brought the tradition back to the Hill, with face coverings absent on the candied lawn but still going strong inside the cookie walls.

“I wanted [masks] to be part of the design, and looking back at it, really remember that this was the time when we were under a pandemic,” Johnson said. “It’s not meant to be anything other than just fun and reality.”

The sugary structure was installed Monday morning on the first floor of the Capitol, near the Memorial Door entrance and a bust of Abraham Lincoln, but not without its share of drama.

Johnson and his crew ran into a logistical challenge as they wheeled the creation through the maze of tunnels under the Capitol complex — width. The replica, balanced on rolling carts, was too wide to fit through one of the doors between Longworth and the Cannon tunnel, and was forced to take a detour.