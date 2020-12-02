When you see the lights blaze to life on a gigantic tree, plucked from a national forest and deposited by crane in front of the Capitol, you know it’s about to be the hobnobbiest time of the year in Washington.

This year, not so much. When Nancy Pelosi presides over the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree on Wednesday, it will be a scaled-back affair, with a smaller festive entourage and no public audience. If you really want to hear about the majesty of this 55-foot Engelmann Spruce hauled hundreds of miles from Colorado, you’ll have to catch the livestream.

And if you really want to party like it’s not 2020, you’ll have to look outside the usual calendar of events that has come to define the holiday season in Congress.

While the occupants of the White House are reportedly charging ahead with a full schedule of December celebrations despite the pandemic, things are a bit more subdued at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The challenge is how do you take the spirit of the holiday, and keep that alive and connected to people, many of whom are having a hard time,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, a standard-bearer of Christmas cheer on the Hill.