This week, Congress managed to avert a government shut down and members began to get into the holiday spirit.

Here's the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photographers:

An American flag flies over Van Ness Elementary School in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., before a news conference Monday with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee to announce new traffic safety enhancements around schools. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wears his face mask as other senators speak during the Senate Democratic news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., left, tries to block the Clemson University Tigers cup of Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., during the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies Wednesday during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's pandemic response. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also testified. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was working to fund the government past the Dec. 3 deadline. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Capitol Christmas tree stands in front of the Capitol dome during the lighting ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol leave the hearing room on Wednesday after voting on the report recommending that the House cite Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress and refer him to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)